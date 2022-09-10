Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 15,580 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

DFAE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 793,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,001. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

