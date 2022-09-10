Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 13.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 99,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 228,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBHF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

