ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 183,174 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

