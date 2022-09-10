ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECOM. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

