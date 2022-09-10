Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 127.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

CEY stock opened at GBX 91.64 ($1.11) on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.22.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

About Centamin

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 100.32%.

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.