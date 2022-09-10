Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $4.57 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
