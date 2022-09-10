CBC.network (CBC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

CBC.network (CBC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $100,099.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CBC.network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005661 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00077882 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.