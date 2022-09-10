Cat Token Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and $11,109.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2020. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CAT token is a community-driven meme token with a max supply of 15 million tokens. The project aims to create some memes and trading cards (NFT’s).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.