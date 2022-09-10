Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 693,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.

About Castillo Copper

(Get Rating)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.