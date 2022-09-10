Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $250.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.22.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $221.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

