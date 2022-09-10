Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $221.13 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $223.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

