Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.22.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of CASY opened at $221.13 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $223.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.