Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

