Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cano Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.45.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of CANO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

