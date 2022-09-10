Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,887.40. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

CWB opened at C$24.79 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.53 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.