Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 2,406,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,544. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.