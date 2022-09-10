Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $6,894,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 117.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.