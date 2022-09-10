Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at Cormark

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark to C$1.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$453.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.