Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at Cormark

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CXB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

