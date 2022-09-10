Busy DAO (BUSY) One Day Volume Tops $52,200.00

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Busy DAO has a market cap of $151,413.32 and $52,200.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Busy DAO Profile

BUSY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

