Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,730 at Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,926.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

