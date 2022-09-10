BTIG Research Downgrades Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGFY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after buying an additional 890,181 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 362,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

