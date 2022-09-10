Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $958.33

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $948.33.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in WPP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

NYSE:WPP opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

