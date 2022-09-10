Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Target Price at $142.20

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TLTZY opened at $5.01 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

