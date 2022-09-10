Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $139.54

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.2 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.