Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT at $10.71

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $6.34 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $725.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.