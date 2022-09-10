Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price at $19.11

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

