Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $3.08. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 62,759 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Broadwind Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
