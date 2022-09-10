Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 540,045.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,828 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $189,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 83.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. 2,301,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

