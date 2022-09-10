Broad Run Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,846 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile comprises 1.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of AST SpaceMobile worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.