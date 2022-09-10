Broad Run Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,075 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 3.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $51,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.97. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.