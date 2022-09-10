Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

BHG opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

