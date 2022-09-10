Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 2,581,384 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581,384 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $171,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $47.78. 220,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

