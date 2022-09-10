Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. 147,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,013. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

