Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 349,932 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,932 shares during the period. Green Dot comprises approximately 2.9% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 2.14% of Green Dot worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Up 4.0 %

Green Dot stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 472,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,046. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.