Brahman Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brahman Capital Corp. decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,172 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 0.4% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 244,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,414. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

