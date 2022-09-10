Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Sold by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Bragg Gaming Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

About Bragg Gaming Group

Shares of BRAG opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.