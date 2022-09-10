Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $75.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,981.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,898.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,054.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

