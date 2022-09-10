Bonded Finance Market Cap Reaches $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076089 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

