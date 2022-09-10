BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.6 %

BNP stock opened at €48.68 ($49.67) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.10 and a 200-day moving average of €49.18.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

