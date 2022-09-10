Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 2,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.01% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

