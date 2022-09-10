Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $393.74

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 393.74 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($4.83). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 397 ($4.80), with a volume of 28,246 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £330.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,022.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

