Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.74 or 0.00256713 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $82.94 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00622888 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00051517 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009689 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,165,814 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
