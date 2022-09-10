Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.