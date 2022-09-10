Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

TECH stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.78. 190,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,389. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

