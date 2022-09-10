Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0537

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $159.77 million and $1.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 278.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

