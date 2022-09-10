BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 10.6 %

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

