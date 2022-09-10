Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Noble Financial to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Baudax Bio Stock Up 4.8 %

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.69. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

