Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.65 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

