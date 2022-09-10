Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.35

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $528.71 million and $41.78 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,102,345 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. "

