Barclays Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $71.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

